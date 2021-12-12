Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,447,000 after buying an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after buying an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $181.80 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $158.56 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

