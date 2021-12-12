Bounty0x Trading 18.3% Higher This Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $409,378.46 and $51,912.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00039652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

