BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.31.

BPMP stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

