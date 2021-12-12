British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.72. 10,583,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,159. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

