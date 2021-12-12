British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of BTI stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.72. 10,583,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,159. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
