Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.55.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $631.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $539.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.53. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $644.75. The company has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

