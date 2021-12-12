Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $680.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $650.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.55.

AVGO stock opened at $631.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $539.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.53. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 32.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $913,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

