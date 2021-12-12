Brokerages Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.01. Edison International posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,662. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

