Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $816.42 Million

Equities analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report sales of $816.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $810.90 million. II-VI posted sales of $786.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

II-VI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.77. 1,175,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 107.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

