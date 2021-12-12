Brokerages Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.10). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.07 million, a PE ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.