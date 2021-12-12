Brokerages Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to report sales of $25.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.87 million to $26.10 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $107.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $105.12 million, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $107.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 38,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,863. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $366.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Primis Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in Primis Financial by 44.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 123.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 111,499 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

