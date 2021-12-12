Brokerages Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

PTGX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 307,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.