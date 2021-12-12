Brokerages Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

PTGX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 307,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

