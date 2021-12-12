Brokerages Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. Raymond James posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.58.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,566 shares of company stock worth $2,348,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

RJF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.60. 698,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,907. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

