Brokerages Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Skillz reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.96. Skillz has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 19,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

