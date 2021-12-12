Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.13). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. 196,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,051. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of -0.28.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,680 shares of company stock worth $550,200 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.