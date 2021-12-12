Brokerages Expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Brokerages predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBFV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,309,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth $485,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBFV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

