Brokerages Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.20. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FCFS traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 170,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,061. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

