Brokerages Expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will report $47.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $176.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORG. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 169,256 shares of company stock worth $4,410,995 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,359,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.83. 463,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

