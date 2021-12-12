Brokerages Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.21. IBEX posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of IBEX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 64,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,372. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IBEX by 55.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

