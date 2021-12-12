Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,771. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.