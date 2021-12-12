Brokerages Expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

STKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SunOpta by 31.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,648. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.84.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

