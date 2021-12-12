Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 1,163,931 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,957,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,696,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,658,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 269,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,611. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $36.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

