Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Price Target at $108.27

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.27.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 171.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.09. The company had a trading volume of 388,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,791. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

