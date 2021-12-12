Brokerages Set Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT at $55.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

