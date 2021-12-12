Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $185.71

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.71.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $216.47. 552,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.72 and its 200 day moving average is $189.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $218.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

