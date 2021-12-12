Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Target Price at C$43.97

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.91.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.57. 2,382,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,877. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$29.96 and a 52-week high of C$43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -675.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Insiders purchased a total of 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669 over the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.