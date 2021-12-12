Brokerages Set ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Target Price at $51.33

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $676,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSTI opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.21 million, a P/E ratio of -305.27 and a beta of 1.33. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

