Brokerages Set SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target at $3.00

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

