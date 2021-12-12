Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target at $120.69

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.83. 2,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

