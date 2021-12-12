Brokerages Set WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Target Price at GBX 2,019.14

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,019.14 ($26.78).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMWH shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.21) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.74) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.40) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

LON:SMWH traded down GBX 50 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,382.50 ($18.33). The stock had a trading volume of 382,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,570.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,625.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.08. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,306.50 ($17.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,064 ($27.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other WH Smith news, insider Nicky Dulieu purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.32) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($50,789.02). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.13), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($658,835.59).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

