Brokers Offer Predictions for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE HR opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 167.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,877,000 after acquiring an additional 263,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after buying an additional 606,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after buying an additional 4,561,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,443,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after buying an additional 294,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

