Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 79.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.