Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.77 Million

Brokerages expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) to report $134.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.30 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $249.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $578.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $589.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $672.50 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 448,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,339. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 1.74. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

