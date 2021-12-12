BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 148.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of ORGO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,134. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock worth $294,968. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth $12,652,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 22.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 92,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

