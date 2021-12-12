BullPerks (BLP) Market Capitalization Tops $19.04 Million

BullPerks (CURRENCY:BLP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One BullPerks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BullPerks has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. BullPerks has a market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.90 or 0.08095798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00079533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,574.51 or 1.00013707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About BullPerks

BullPerks’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,074,345 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks

Buying and Selling BullPerks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BullPerks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BullPerks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BullPerks using one of the exchanges listed above.

