Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $352.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.20. 380,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,141. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

