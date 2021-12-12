ByteNext (BNU) Price Hits $0.12

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $315,949.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00058823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.78 or 0.08198849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00079859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,330.38 or 1.00285150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

