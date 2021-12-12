Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 565 ($7.49) and last traded at GBX 569 ($7.55). 236,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 601,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.62) price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 538.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

