C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on January 3rd

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

CHRW opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,733. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

