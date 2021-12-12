Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $25,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

