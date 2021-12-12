Calamos Advisors LLC Has $18.49 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $18,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 261,855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $29,971,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.69.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

