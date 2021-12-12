Calamos Advisors LLC Has $19.75 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 840.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Roku by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Roku by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.14.

Shares of ROKU opened at $229.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.94 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.42.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

