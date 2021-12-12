Calamos Advisors LLC Has $31.86 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,839 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Argus raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

