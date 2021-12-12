Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452,558 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 931,058 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $22,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

