Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 5,219 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,142 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $269.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,617. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

