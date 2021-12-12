Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $27,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $781.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $771.76. The company has a market capitalization of $320.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $451.84 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.