Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ CHY opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

