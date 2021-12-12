Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 111.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 48,420 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 121.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,767,332 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,635. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.