Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $56.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMBM. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,660,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,367,000.

Shares of CMBM stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 420,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $66.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

