Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camping World to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of CWH opened at $39.43 on Friday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 3.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Camping World will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camping World stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Camping World worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

