Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $38.61. Approximately 18,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,191,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

Specifically, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

